Home / News / Technology News / Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update
Technology

Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 12:55 am
Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update
Realme releases Android 11 stable update for the X2 Pro in India

Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update for its X2 Pro smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware offers enhanced dark mode styles, home screen support for third-party icons, fresh animations and shortcuts, an optimized gaming experience, and the zoom feature for videos, among others. It also introduces all the goodies of Android 11 OS.

In this article
Information

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the Realme X2 Pro carries version number RMX1931_11_F.11 and is being released in a phased manner. To receive the update, the device should be running RMX1931EX_11.C.37/ RMX1931EX_11.C.38. To manually check for it, you can go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme X2 Pro features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup. The device has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme X2 Pro sports a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset

The Realme X2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO A37 (2021) may debut as rebranded OPPO A16

Latest News

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

Honda India commences deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R bikes

Auto

UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark reach semi-finals: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set

Sports

Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Auto

Latest Technology News

Redmi releases Android 11 update for Note 9 Pro Max

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 to debut on August 11

Technology

Facebook moderated 32mn posts in compliance with new intermediary guidelines

Technology

Apple unveils watchOS 8 public beta replete with new features

Technology

An overview of new features in iOS 15 public beta

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy M10s receives One UI 3.1 update in India

Technology

OnePlus 9 Pro receives HDR video recording feature via update

Technology

Realme releases Android 11 update for X3 and X3 SuperZoom

Technology

OnePlus 9 series receives camera improvements and May security patch

Technology
Trending Topics