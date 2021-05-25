Home / News / Science News / Realme releases Android 11 update for X3 and X3 SuperZoom
Science

Realme releases Android 11 update for X3 and X3 SuperZoom

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 08:01 pm
Realme releases Android 11 update for X3 and X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom receive Realme UI 2.0 stable update in India

Realme has started releasing its Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update for the X3 and X3 SuperZoom models in India. As per the changelog, the firmware fixes some camera-related issues like greenish tint in professional mode and flash sync. It also fixes a couple of Bluetooth and wireless connectivity problems while introducing all the features of Android 11, including a refreshed UI.

In this article
Information

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom carries version number RMX2081_11_C.06 and has a download size of around 668MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >About Phone >Software Update.

Design and display

The duo has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom feature a capsule-shaped notch for dual selfie cameras, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The gradient-finished back panel has a quad camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. They are offered in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors.

Cameras

They sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme X3 is equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The X3 SuperZoom offers a similar camera module but with an 8MP periscope telephoto lens that offers OIS and 5x optical zoom. Up front, the handsets have a 16MP and 32MP primary camera, respectively, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the duo offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy M32's support page goes live, India launch imminent

Latest News

India may not receive Pfizer, Moderna vaccine doses until 2023

India

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

Robert Pattinson steps into production, signs pact with Warner Bros.

Entertainment

Cyclone Yaas: IMD warns flooding, disruption in power supply

India

'The Family Man-2' anti-Tamil controversy: Raj and DK release statement

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Everything we are expecting from Apple's WWDC starting June 7

Science

Mild COVID-19 induces lasting antibody protection: Study

Science

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched at Rs. 1.03 lakh

Science

Redmi Note 10 Pro's camera performance beats some premium smartphones

Science

Lunar Eclipse: All about the Super Blood Moon (May 26)

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

OnePlus 9 series receives camera improvements and May security patch

Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 series receives May security patch: Details here

Science

Realme X7 Pro gets early access to Realme UI 2.0

Science

Samsung Galaxy F41 receives One UI 3.1 update in India

Science
Trending Topics