Realme X7 Max 5G Milky Way edition goes on sale
Technology

Realme X7 Max 5G Milky Way edition goes on sale

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 06:36 pm
Realme X7 Max 5G Milky Way is now available in India

Realme X7 Max 5G's Milky Way color option has gone on sale in India today at a starting price of Rs. 26,999. It is available via Flipkart and Realme's official website. To recall, the X7 Max 5G was announced in India last month in three colors, namely, Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way. However, only the first two variants were available so far.

In this article
Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Realme X7 Max 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The splash-resistant rear panel packs a triple camera setup. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It has a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Dimensity 1200 chipset

The Realme X7 Max 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme X7 Max 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme X7 Max 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. It is up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme's official website.

What works and what doesn't
Realme X7 Max 5G
Our Rating
Pros:
Smooth 90Hz AMOLED display
Super-fast 50W charging speed
Solid performance
5G-ready
Cons:
Average secondary cameras
No expandable storage
