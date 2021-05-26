Prior to launch, Realme X7 Max 5G's box contents revealed
Realme is all set to announce its latest 5G smartphone, the X7 Max 5G, in India on May 31. Ahead of the launch, a Realme Community moderator has shared unboxing images of the handset, revealing box's contents including a 50W Dart charger and a TPU case. The device is believed to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo. Here's our roundup.
The phone will offer a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
The Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,000-nits of brightness.
It will sport a 64MP main camera
The Realme X7 Max 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.
It will draw power from a Dimensity 1200 processor
The Realme X7 Max 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Realme X7 Max 5G: Pricing and availability
The Realme X7 Max 5G is tipped to cost Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 30,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the May 31 launch event.