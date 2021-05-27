Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, Realme X7 Max 5G's Flipkart availability confirmed
Ahead of launch, Realme X7 Max 5G's Flipkart availability confirmed

Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 05:07 pm
Ahead of launch, Realme X7 Max 5G's Flipkart availability confirmed
Realme X7 Max 5G to be available via Flipkart

Realme is all set to launch its X7 Max 5G smartphone in India on May 31. In the latest development, Flipkart has created a landing page, confirming the phone's availability via the e-commerce platform. The microsite has also revealed X7 Max 5G's key specifications, including a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a Super AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, and 50W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will boast of a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme X7 Max 5G will have a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It will be offered in three color options.

A 16MP front camera is expected

The Realme X7 Max 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper will be available.

Under the hood, the device will boot Android 11

The Realme X7 Max 5G will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the phone should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Pricing and availability

A recent tip-off suggests that the Realme X7 Max 5G will be priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 30,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart.

