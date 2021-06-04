Home / News / Science News / Realme X7 Max 5G now available in India via Flipkart
Science

Realme X7 Max 5G now available in India via Flipkart

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 12:21 pm
Realme X7 Max 5G now available in India via Flipkart
Realme X7 Max 5G goes on sale in India

Realme's newly-launched X7 Max 5G smartphone has gone on sale in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 26,999, and is available via Flipkart as well as the company's official website. As for the key highlights, the Realme X7 Max 5G comes with a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz, Full-HD+ display

Realme X7 Max 5G sports a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way colors.

Information

It bears a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Realme X7 Max 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme X7 Max 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India's website. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards via Realme's website. On Flipkart, Citibank credit and debit cardholders can get up to 10% off.

What works and what doesn't
Realme X7 Max 5G
Our Rating
Pros:
Excellent performance
Solid battery life
Smooth Super AMOLED display
5G-ready
Cons:
No expandable storage
Average camera performance
Buy on Flipkart
Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung announces Galaxy A22 4G and Galaxy A22 5G smartphones

Latest News

Piracy finds its next prey in 'The Family Man 2'

Entertainment

3,000 doctors resign in MP after court calls strike 'illegal'

India

BMW S 1000 R to be launched in India soon

Auto

Kajal Aggarwal to star in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's 'Uma'

Entertainment

Ben Stokes turns 30: A look at his major feats

Sports

Latest Science News

Samsung announces Galaxy A22 4G and Galaxy A22 5G smartphones

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Reliance weaponizes 3D printing against COVID-19, and more

Science

Vivo Y70t 5G, with Exynos 880 processor, launched in China

Science

Moto G Stylus appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 chipset

Science

Nokia C20 Plus to be launched on June 11

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India

Science

Prior to launch, Realme X7 Max 5G's box contents revealed

Science

Realme X7 Max 5G's India launch set for May 31

Science

Realme 8 5G's most affordable variant launched at Rs. 14,000

Science
Trending Topics