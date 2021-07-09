Home / News / Technology News / Realme X7 Max 5G's update brings Dynamic RAM expansion feature
Technology

Realme X7 Max 5G's update brings Dynamic RAM expansion feature

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 08:18 pm
Realme X7 Max 5G's update brings Dynamic RAM expansion feature
Realme X7 Max 5G receives June 2021 Android security patch via OTA update

Realme has released a new A.16 update for the X7 Max 5G smartphone in India. The firmware introduces the June 2021 security patch and a new Dynamic RAM expansion feature, where the internal storage can virtually act as RAM when the device's memory is fully occupied. The update also optimizes system and network performance, reduces power consumption, and improves the rear camera's performance.

In this article
Information

Everything to know about the update

The latest update for the Realme X7 Max 5G carries version number RMX3031_11_A.16. It is currently seeding in India in a staged manner, meaning the update will first reach a limited set of users followed by a wider release in the coming days.

Design and display

The phone bears a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Milky Way, Asteroid Black, and Mercury Silver colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Dimensity 1200 processor

The Realme X7 Max 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Blaupunkt launches Cybersound TV series; prices start at Rs. 15,000

Latest News

Vijayan requests PM to waive tax on imported life-saving drug

India

Hetero seeks Emergency Use Authorization for Molnupiravir in India

India

2021 Wimbledon: Matteo Berrettini advances to his first major final

Sports

One-off Test, Day 3: Bangladesh on top against Zimbabwe

Sports

Doctor held for not informing kin about patient's death, overcharging

India

Latest Technology News

Blaupunkt launches Cybersound TV series; prices start at Rs. 15,000

Technology

Lenovo introduces two new 2-in-1 laptops in India

Technology

Qualcomm launches its first-ever smartphone at Rs. 1.12 lakh

Technology

Huawei's fitness band offers all-day SpO2 tracking at Rs. 4,500

Technology

ASUS 8Z series teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Technology

OPPO introduces RAM expansion feature for Find X2 via update

Technology

Realme X7 Max 5G Milky Way edition goes on sale

Technology

Realme X7 Max 5G now available in India via Flipkart

Technology
Trending Topics