Realme X7 Max teased in India; to be launched soon

Harshita Malik
May 20, 2021
Realme X7 Max teased in India; to be launched soon
Realme X7 Max to come with a Dimensity 1200 processor

Realme will launch the X7 Max model in India soon, the company has confirmed via an official microsite. The landing page also states that the handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Separately, Realme India's head Madhav Sheth has teased the design of the phone, which suggests that it could arrive as a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo. Here's our roundup.

The phone will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Realme X7 Max is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The device may sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be offered in Black, Silver, and Aurora color options.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max will bear a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Under the hood, it will support 50W fast-charging

The Realme X7 Max will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme X7 Max: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the pricing and availability details of its X7 Max phone at the time of its launch in India, which should happen soon. For reference, in China, the GT Neo starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 6GB/128GB model.

