Realme X7 Max 5G's India launch set for May 31

Realme confirms X7 Max 5G's launch date in India

Realme is all set to launch the X7 Max 5G model in India on May 31. The handset is touted to arrive as India's first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It is believed to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo, which debuted in China in March with features like a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and 50W fast-charging support.

Here's the official announcement

The phone will offer a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1,000-nits of peak brightness.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, a 16MP (f/2.5) shooter is expected.

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme X7 Max 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme X7 Max 5G in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for May 31. For reference, in China, the Realme GT Neo starts at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,400).

