Realme releases Android 11 stable update for X7 smartphone

Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update for X7 smartphones in India. The handset had received the Android 11 beta update in May this year and now, users will be able to roll back to the previous version of the firmware if they are not satisfied with the latest version of Realme UI. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Android 11 stable update on the Realme X7 device carries version number RMX3092_11.C.05 and is being released in a phased manner via the over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, users can go to Settings> Software update.

Design and display

The phone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it measures 160.9x74.4x8.1mm and tips the scales at 175 grams.

Information

There is a 32MP selfie camera

The Realme X7 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it gets a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It supports 65W fast-charging

The Realme X7 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it houses a 4,300mAh battery which is claimed to be fully charged in 33 minutes and supports 65W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.