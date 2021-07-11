Home / News / Technology News / Realme X9 appears on various certification platforms; launch imminent
Technology

Realme X9 appears on various certification platforms; launch imminent

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 08:19 pm
Realme X9 appears on various certification platforms; launch imminent
Realme X9 gets certified, to be launched soon

Realme is expected to launch the X9 series of smartphones in the coming weeks. The line-up will likely include the vanilla X9 and X9 Pro models. Now, the Realme X9 has passed multiple certification sites with model number RMX3361, hinting at its imminent launch. The listings have revealed that it will offer a 6.43-inch display, 65W fast-charging, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will offer a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Realme X9 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 411ppi. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 159.2x73.5x8.0mm.

Information

A 32MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme X9 will likely sport a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The Realme X9 will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme X9: Expected pricing

The Realme X9 is tipped to be priced between CNY 2,000-2,500 (approximately Rs. 23,000-28,700). However, the official details will be revealed at the time of launch which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
POCO F3 GT to feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame

Latest News

As Taliban advances, India evacuates Kandahar consulate in Afghanistan

India

POCO F3 GT to feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame

Technology

#ITRules: Twitter ends tussle with Centre; appoints Resident Grievance Officer

India

2 Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Lucknow by UP ATS

India

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Deals and discounts on bestselling smartphones

Technology

Latest Technology News

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson flies to space aboard VSS Unity!

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Pro tipped to start at around Rs. 39,000

Technology

Nokia XR20 bags Wi-Fi Alliance certification, launch imminent

Technology

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11 Ultra

Technology

Motorola Edge 20 could reach India by August; pricing tipped

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Nokia C30 to pack a 6,000mAh battery, reveals FCC certification

Technology

Realme X9 spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Technology

Realme X9 and X9 Pro's prices and specifications leaked

Technology

Realme 8 5G bags FCC certification, key specifications revealed

Technology
Trending Topics