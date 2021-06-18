Realme X9 and X9 Pro tipped to debut in July

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 07:35 pm

Realme X9 and X9 Pro may be launched in July

Realme will launch its X9 series of smartphones in China in July, according to a fresh tip-off. The line-up is said to include the X9, X9 Pro, and a special Master Edition. The X9 Pro, which is believed to carry model number RMX3366, has also been teased by the company's India and Europe CMO Francis Wong, confirming its imminent launch. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the "Shot on RMX3366" teaser

Design and display

The phones will flaunt a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Realme X9 and X9 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they might be equipped with at least three cameras. The handsets are tipped to bear a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. The Pro model may support up to 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

They will have a 32MP selfie camera

The Realme X9 Pro is said to offer a triple camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies, there will be a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper. Details regarding the Realme X9's camera unit are unclear at the moment. However, it is expected to sport a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals

They will run on Realme UI 2.0

The Realme X9 and X9 Pro are likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They may pack a 4,400mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with 65W fast-charging support and will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The devices will also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Realme X9 and X9 Pro: Pricing details

The Realme X9 is tipped to be priced between CNY 2,000-2,500 (approximately Rs. 23,000-28,700) whereas the Realme X9 Pro is rumored to start at around CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of the launch.