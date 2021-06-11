Realme X9's images appear on TENAA certification, design revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 12:32 am

Realme RMX3366's (Realme X9) design revealed through TENAA listing

A new Realme smartphone with model number RMX3366, believed to the upcoming Realme X9 model, has appeared on the TENAA certification site. As per the listing, the handset will come with a 6.55-inch curved display, a side-mounted power button, a rectangular triple rear camera module with an LED flash and laser autofocus, as well as Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone might have an AMOLED screen

The Realme X9 is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset may bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 159.9x72.5x8mm and should be offered in multiple colorways, including a Silver option.

Information

It may sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Realme X9 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module. However, details regarding the lenses are unclear at the moment. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor

The Realme X9 will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 with Realme UI skin on top and may pack a 4,300mAh/4,400mAh battery (dual-cell) with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme X9: Pricing and availability

The Realme X9 is tipped to be priced between CNY 2,000-2,500 (around Rs. 22,900-28,600). However, Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the handset at the time of the launch, which might happen in the coming weeks.