Home / News / Science News / Realme X9 spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent
Science

Realme X9 spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 01:38 pm
Realme X9 spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent
Realme X9 appears on Indian website; moniker confirmed

Realme is working to announce its new X9 series of smartphones. The line-up is expected to include the vanilla X9 and X9 Pro models. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the Realme X9 model on the company's Indian website. The listing has confirmed the presence and the official moniker of the handset, while hinting at its imminent arrival. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will likely sport a 6.55-inch display

The Realme X9 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall pack a rectangular triple camera unit. The device might bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 411ppi.

Information

A 32MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme X9 is said to offer a triple rear camera module, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front-facing shooter is expected.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a 4,400mAh battery

The Realme X9 is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme X9: Pricing

At present, there is no official information regarding the pricing of the Realme X9 smartphone. However, as per a previous tip-off, it will carry a price-tag of around CNY 2,000-2,500 (roughly Rs. 23,000-28,700).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
ASUS introduces AMD Ryzen 5-powered Chromebook Flip CM5 gaming laptop

Latest News

Coronavirus: India reports 60K new cases, lowest in 75 days

India

2021 BMW S 1000 R launched at Rs. 18 lakh

Auto

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio revealed in patent images

Auto

Wait is over! Wear your 'Bell Bottom' on July 27

Entertainment

Delhi riots case: Pinjra Tod activists, Jamia student get bail

India

Latest Science News

Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

iOS 15's feature allows drag and dropping items between apps

Science

OnePlus Nord 2 may debut as rebranded Realme X9 Pro

Science

#DealOfTheDay: Google Pixel 4a available with Rs. 5,000 discount

Science

Pune-based start-up develops mask that inactivates novel coronavirus

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme C21Y, with Android 11 (Go edition), to debut soon

Science

Realme C25s will be priced at around Rs. 12,000

Science

Realme X7 Max 5G tipped to start at Rs. 28,000

Science

Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 48MP triple rear camera

Science
Trending Topics