Realme X9 and X9 Pro's prices and specifications leaked
Realme is working toward launching its new X-series smartphones, called the X9 and X9 Pro. They will succeed the Realme X7 and X7 Pro models, which were announced in China last September. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the X9 series will start at CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs. 22,770) and the duo will draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.
The phones will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display
The Realme X9 and X9 Pro are expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The vanilla model might bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, while the X9 Pro is rumored to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The X9 Pro might offer a 108MP main camera
The Realme X9 is likely to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. The X9 Pro might offer triple rear cameras, including a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, a 32MP front-facing snapper is possible.
They will run on Realme UI 2.0
The Realme X9 and X9 Pro are said to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the phones will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and are expected to pack a 4,300mAh/4,400mAh battery (dual-cell) with 65W fast-charging support.
Realme X9 series: Pricing and availability
The Realme X9 is tipped to be priced at around CNY 2,000-2,500 (roughly Rs. 22,800-28,500), while the X9 Pro will cost around CNY 2,500-3,000 (approximately Rs. 28,500-34,000). However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch in the coming weeks.