How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 21

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 21, 2023, 10:25 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is an exciting journey, which is made even more adventurous by Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program. It allows players to unlock a range of supplies. Those who are unwilling to spend real money on the in-game items can use the redeemable codes to obtain free gifts. The additional bonuses improve players' performance and scoreboard rankings.



Garena released Free Fire MAX with aesthetic upgrades in September 2021.

The game rapidly gained popularity in India's Android ecosystem.

In a very short duration, it received over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

As a token of appreciation, the developers now offer redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to unlock a range of in-game items for free.

A gamer can redeem each code just once

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes through the rewards redemption page, players must be logged in with their official login credentials. Guest IDs are not permitted for code redemption. Furthermore, the codes are accessible only to players on Indian servers. A single redemption per person is permitted for each alphanumeric code. The 12-digit codes should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for March 21

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., March 21, can help players obtain protective gear, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, diamonds, outfits, pets, skins, and more. FFX6-0C2I-IVYU, FFA0-ES11-YL2D, FFXV-GG8N-U4YB, HK9X-P6XT-E2ET. FFPL-NZUW-MALS, FFE4-E0DI-KX2D, FFMC-2SJL-KXSB, C23Q-2AGP-9PHP. FFMC-LJES-SCR7, FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL, F2AY-SAH5-CCQH, 5FBK-P6U2-A6VD. 5XMJ-PG7R-H49R, SARG-886A-V5GR, FFBC-T7P7-N2P2, FFPL-PQXX-ENMS. FB5J-I876-YTGE, FD6S-5I9R-F2GH, F34I-R8G7-6TFG, F2AQ-23G9-H3T5. F5N6-K7UO-J9HI, FV4H-RJ6Y-8H7B, FTFC-DB8R-NJ6Y, FJNB-VCXR-AEQD. FV2H-3URT-7G65, FRCX-DSER-J6K7, FJHB-OV9C-8D7Y, FRG5-B6NK-UJ8N. F8B7-V6C5-X4RS, FDEF-V4B5-JK6Y, F8B7-VC6Y-X54Z.

Here's how to redeem the codes

Visit the official rewards redemption website for Free Fire MAX at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in with your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK account credentials. Now, enter a code into the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." You will be able to pick up the associated reward from the game's notification/mail panel after each successful redemption.

Some alternatives to Free Fire MAX available on Play Store

If Free Fire MAX isn't your thing, there are a handful of other battle royale games to try. The list includes Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, Call of Duty, New State Mobile, and Fortnite. All of these titles offer multiple playing modes.