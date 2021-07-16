Home / News / Technology News / Redmi 10 bags multiple certifications; tipped to offer 50MP camera
Redmi 10 bags multiple certifications; tipped to offer 50MP camera

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 12:14 am
Redmi 10 bags multiple certifications; tipped to offer 50MP camera
Redmi 10's camera details tipped

Redmi is expected to launch a new budget-range smartphone, known as the Redmi 10. In the latest development, tipster Kacper Skrzypek has claimed that the handset will come with a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 main sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. The device has also been spotted on multiple certification sites, including the FCC, revealing its storage details.

Design and display

The phone might offer an HD+ LCD display

The Redmi 10 is said to arrive as a successor to the Redmi 9 smartphone. It might feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader are expected. The handset is likely to offer a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is said to pack an 8MP selfie camera

The Redmi 10 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there might be an 8MP front-facing camera.

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi 10 is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and may pack a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Redmi 10: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi 10 smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may cost around Rs. 9,000.

