Redmi 9 Power and 9A become costlier in India

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 12:22 pm
Redmi 9 Power and 9A become costlier in India
Redmi increases prices of 9 Power, 9A smartphones in India

Redmi has increased the prices of its budget smartphones, the 9 Power and 9A, in India by up to Rs. 500. Only the 6GB/128GB model of the former and the 3GB/32GB variant of the latter have received a price hike. The new prices are effective starting today and are reflecting both on the online and offline platforms. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones sport a 6.53-inch LCD display

Redmi 9 Power has a 9.6mm thick body

The Redmi 9 Power and Redmi 9A feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, the duo packs up to four cameras. They bear a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) and HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, respectively. The former has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor while the latter lacks one.

Redmi 9A gets a single rear camera

Redmi 9 Power sports quad rear cameras, including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Redmi 9A has a single 13MP rear lens. For selfies, they house an 8MP and a 5MP shooter, respectively.

Under the hood, they run on Android 10

The Redmi 9 Power draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Meanwhile, Redmi 9A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, along with a 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast-charging support. The devices boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and offer support for connectivity features, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Redmi 9 Power and Redmi 9A: Pricing

As for the pocket pinch, the Redmi 9 Power starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Redmi 9A cost Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB/32GB trim and Rs. 7,799 for the 3GB/32GB variant.

Ahead of launch, Nokia XR20's design revealed in leaked image

