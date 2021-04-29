Home / News / Science News / Redmi K40 Gaming Edition may debut in India under POCO-branding
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition may debut in India under POCO-branding

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition may debut in India under POCO-branding

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will launch its Redmi K40 Gaming Edition handset in India as the POCO F3 GT, tipster Kacper Skrzypek has claimed. However, it is yet to be officially confirmed.

To recall, the K40 Gaming Edition was launched in China with a 120Hz OLED display, a triple rear camera setup, a Dimensity 1200 processor, and a 5,065mAh battery.

Design and display

The handset features pop-up trigger buttons

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition sports a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and physical pop-up trigger buttons.

The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

It comes in Black, Silver, and White shades, as well as a Bruce Lee Special Edition.

It boasts of a 64MP primary camera

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition houses a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

It is fueled by a Dimensity 1200 processor

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: Pricing

In China, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 6GB/128GB base model and goes up to CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB/256GB Bruce Lee Special Edition. Its pricing and availability details in India are unknown.

