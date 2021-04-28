Redmi's first gaming smartphone, with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, launched

Redmi has launched its first gaming smartphone, the K40 Gaming Edition in China. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

As for the key highlights, the handset features a 120Hz AMOLED display, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, pop-up gaming trigger buttons, a Dimensity 1200 processor, and a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition sports a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and physical trigger buttons.

The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

It is available in Black, Silver, and White colors, as well as a Bruce Lee Special Edition.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing snapper.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: Pricing and availability

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is available in five storage configurations with the 6GB/128GB base model priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and the 12GB/256GB top-end variant priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

The Bruce Lee Special Edition is available in a 12GB/256GB configuration and sports a price-tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000).

The handset will go on sale from April 30.