Home / News / Science News / Redmi's first gaming smartphone, with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, launched
Science

Redmi's first gaming smartphone, with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, launched

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 01:11 pm
Redmi's first gaming smartphone, with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, launched

Redmi has launched its first gaming smartphone, the K40 Gaming Edition in China. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

As for the key highlights, the handset features a 120Hz AMOLED display, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, pop-up gaming trigger buttons, a Dimensity 1200 processor, and a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

The phone boasts of a 480Hz touch sampling rate

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition sports a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and physical trigger buttons.

The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

It is available in Black, Silver, and White colors, as well as a Bruce Lee Special Edition.

Information

It flaunts a 64MP main camera

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It offers support for 67W fast-charging

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: Pricing and availability

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is available in five storage configurations with the 6GB/128GB base model priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and the 12GB/256GB top-end variant priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

The Bruce Lee Special Edition is available in a 12GB/256GB configuration and sports a price-tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000).

The handset will go on sale from April 30.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
TECNO SPARK 7 Pro, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, announced
Latest News
NewsBytes Briefing: Intel should be worried of Apple, and more
Science
Apple Music introduces new feature with 100 city-focused music charts
Entertainment
Realme X7 Pro gets early access to Realme UI 2.0
Science
Here's how Apple is going after Facebook, Google's bottomlines
Business
Truecaller makes it easier to contact designated Indian COVID-19 hospitals
Science
Latest Science News
Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable laptop, with Thunderbolt 4 ports, launched
Science
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India at Rs. 20,000
Science
TECNO SPARK 7 Pro, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, announced
Science
NewsBytes Briefing: Apple puts Facebook, Google on notice, and more
Science
Twitter will display region-specific vaccination information prompt in user timelines
Science
Trending Topics