Redmi K40 Gaming Edition's Lite version to debut soon

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 12:50 am

Redmi is likely to launch a new Lite variant of its latest gaming smartphone, the K40 Gaming, by the end of May in China. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, according to tipster Digital Chat Station. The leak also reveals that the handset will come with a Full-HD+ display, a 64MP main camera, and 67W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will offer a punch-hole design

The Redmi K40 Gaming Lite will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels. The handset is tipped to sport a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display - similar to the K40 Gaming, which sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lite model may also offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

It will have a 64MP rear camera

The Redmi K40 Gaming Lite will be equipped with a 64MP main camera. However, details regarding its other lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies, there will be a single front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi K40 Gaming Lite will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi K40 Gaming Lite: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Redmi K40 Gaming Lite. However, it is likely to start at around CNY 1,599-1,699 (around Rs. 18,300-19,400).