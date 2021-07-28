Redmi K40 Gaming Edition gets new Inverse Scale color option

Redmi has introduced a new color option for its K40 Gaming Edition smartphone in China, called the Inverse Scale. It has a unique black pattern on the rear panel, red LED glow around the camera unit, and pop-up shoulder buttons with silver accents. It has debuted in a single 12GB/256GB configuration and carries a price-tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz OLED display

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition weighs 205 grams

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features an IP53-rated built with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and physical pop-up gaming triggers. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Apart from the latest shade, it is available in Black, Gray, Silver, and Bruce Lee Yellow color variants.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition bears a triple rear camera setup, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It offers 67W fast-charging support

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: Pricing

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,000) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB/256GB Bruce Lee special edition variant. The new Inverse Scale version will be available from July 29 onwards.