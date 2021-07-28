Home / News / Technology News / Redmi K40 Gaming Edition gets new Inverse Scale color option
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition gets new Inverse Scale color option

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 04:27 pm
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition gets new Inverse Scale color option
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition's Inverse Scale color option goes official

Redmi has introduced a new color option for its K40 Gaming Edition smartphone in China, called the Inverse Scale. It has a unique black pattern on the rear panel, red LED glow around the camera unit, and pop-up shoulder buttons with silver accents. It has debuted in a single 12GB/256GB configuration and carries a price-tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). Here's our roundup.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz OLED display

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition weighs 205 grams

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features an IP53-rated built with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and physical pop-up gaming triggers. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Apart from the latest shade, it is available in Black, Gray, Silver, and Bruce Lee Yellow color variants.

There is a 64MP main camera

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition bears a triple rear camera setup, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie shooter.

It offers 67W fast-charging support

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: Pricing

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,000) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB/256GB Bruce Lee special edition variant. The new Inverse Scale version will be available from July 29 onwards.

Trending Topics