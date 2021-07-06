Home / News / Technology News / Redmi K40 Ultra to feature Dimensity 1200 chipset, 67W fast-charging
Redmi K40 Ultra to feature Dimensity 1200 chipset, 67W fast-charging

Harshita Malik
Redmi K40 Ultra's latest leak reveals key specifications

Redmi is reportedly working on a new K-series smartphone, namely the Redmi K40 Ultra. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the key specifications of the handset. As per the leak, the K40 Ultra will come with a 120Hz display, a Dimensity 1200 processor, a 64MP quad rear camera system, and 67W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a 6.67-inch screen with punch-hole cut-out

The Redmi K40 Ultra is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The device will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 395ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

There will be a 16MP selfie camera

The Redmi K40 Ultra is tipped to offer a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor and three additional cameras, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing shooter is expected.

Under the hood, the phone will boot Android 11

The Redmi K40 Ultra will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Redmi K40 Ultra: Expected pricing

We will learn about the official pricing and availability details of the Redmi K40 Ultra at the time of the launch. However, considering the purported specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 25,000.

Trending Topics