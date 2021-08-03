Redmi Note 10 JE goes official in Japan

Redmi has launched a new Note 10 series smartphone, called the Note 10 JE, exclusively for the Japanese market. It comes as a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 10 5G but offers a Snapdragon 480 chipset instead of a MediaTek processor. The phone also gets a 6.5-inch display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Redmi Note 10 JE features an IP68-rated built with a punch-hole design in the center, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Chrome Silver and Graphite Gray color variants.

The triple cameras on the Redmi Note 10 JE include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 10 JE draws power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 4,800mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10 JE: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Redmi Note 10 JE have not been announced as of now. That said, the company has confirmed that the handset will go on sale starting August 13. It will not be offered outside of Japan.