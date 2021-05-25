Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G's specifications revealed
Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G's specifications revealed

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G's design and key features revealed

Redmi is gearing up to launch its Note 10 5G series of smartphones in China on May 26. The line-up will include the Note 10 5G, Note 10 Pro 5G, and Note 10 Ultra 5G models. In the latest development, e-commerce site JD.com has listed the Pro version, revealing its design. Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some key specifications of the handset.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will offer a 240Hz touch sampling rate

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It might also offer RAZER's keyboard app with RGB lighting.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor. However, details regarding the other lenses as well as the front camera are unclear at the moment.

Internals

It might be fueled by a Dimensity 900 chipset

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11 and may pack a 5,020mAh battery. The device should also be equipped with a quadruple cooling system, an X-linear vibration motor, and offer support for Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

Information

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for May 26 in China. However, considering the expected specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 20,000.

