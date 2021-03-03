Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Max's specifications leaked
Science

Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Max's specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 08:03 pm
Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Max's specifications leaked

Redmi is all set to launch the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India on March 4.

Now, just hours ahead of the event, tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the renders and specifications of the Pro and Pro Max models.

As per the leak, the duo will feature a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.

In this article
Design and display

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Pro Max will sport 120Hz displays

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, matte glass body, and a side-mounted or in-display fingerprint sensor. They will pack a quad rear camera unit.

The handsets will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pro variant will be offered in Onyx Grey, Pebble White, and Lake Green colors.

Cameras

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will offer a 108MP camera

Redmi Note 10 Pro will pack a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Pro Max model will have a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP primary sensor.

Up front, they will offer a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals

They will have a 5,020mAh battery and stereo speakers

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max will be powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

They will have a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, stereo speakers, and will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.

For connectivity, the devices should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max models will be announced at the launch event tomorrow. However, the Pro model is likely to cost around Rs. 18,000, while the Pro Max variant will start at roughly Rs. 20,000.

