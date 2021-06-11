Redmi Note 10 series crosses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 06:31 pm

Redmi sells Rs. 3,000 crore worth of Note 10 series of smartphones in India

In a remarkable achievement, Redmi has sold over 20 lakh units of its Note 10 series in India, recording over Rs. 3,000 crore of revenue. The line-up was launched here in March and includes the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Pro Max models. In another feat, Xiaomi has also sold Rs. 300 crore worth of Mi 11X series since its arrival in April.

Design and display

The trio flaunts a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Pro Max feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, they pack a quad camera unit. The Note 10 bears a 60Hz, 6.43-inch AMOLED display, while the Pro models sport a 120Hz, 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. All of them have a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras

The Pro Max boasts of a 108MP main camera

Redmi Note 10 offers a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 13MP front-facing snapper. The Note 10 Pro packs a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, a 2MP depth snapper, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The Pro Max has a similar arrangement, but with a 108MP main camera.

Internals

Under the hood, they run on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10 draws power from a Snapdragon 678 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, while the Pro variants are powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor and a 5,020mAh battery. The trio comes loaded with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and supports 33W fast-charging. They run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Redmi Note 10 series: Pricing

In India, the Redmi Note 10 currently starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model while the Note 10 Pro and Pro Max carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.