Redmi Note 10 Ultra's premature listing reveals specifications and prices

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 21, 2021, 12:03 pm

Redmi is working to launch the Note 10 5G series of smartphones in China on May 26. In the latest development, a new Note 10 Ultra model was briefly spotted on the company's website, revealing its key specifications, features, as well as prices. The listing also suggests that the Ultra version will be joined by the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro models.

Design and display

Redmi Note 10 Ultra will flaunt an AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10 Ultra is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will have a striped pattern and a quad camera unit. The handset may bear a 6.53-inch AMOLED display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. It will be available in a Phantom Blue color among other options.

Information

It will sport a 100MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 Ultra shall sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 100MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are still under the wraps. Up front, a single seflie shooter is expected.

Internals

Under the hood, it will support 33W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 10 Ultra will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 10 Ultra will be announced at the time of its launch on May 26. However, the latest leak suggests that the handset will start at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,400).