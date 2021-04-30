Redmi Note 10S teased in India; to be launched soon

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 06:35 pm

A few hours ago, Redmi took to Twitter announcing its plan of launching a new smartphone in India. The company also shared an image of a box full of hints, which pointed toward the Note 10S handset.

The box suggests that the device will come in three shades, with a 64MP camera, a 'super display,' Hi-Res audio, and MIUI 12.5 support.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Design and display

The Redmi Note 10S flaunts an AMOLED display

Redmi Note 10S, which is already available in global markets, features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,100-nits of peak brightness.

It is available in Ocean Blue, Onyx Gray, and Pebble White colors.

Information

It boasts of a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10S offers a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, an IR port, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10S: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 10S in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the Redmi Note 10 which starts at Rs. 12,499 for its base-end 4GB/64GB model.