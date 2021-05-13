Home / News / Science News / Redmi Note 10S goes official in India at Rs. 15,000
Science

Redmi Note 10S goes official in India at Rs. 15,000

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 13, 2021, 01:25 pm
Redmi Note 10S goes official in India at Rs. 15,000
Redmi Note 10S, with a 5,000mAh battery, launched in India

Redmi has launched its Note 10S smartphone in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,999. To recall, it was revealed in March alongside the Redmi Note 10 5G. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Super AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10S features an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black color options.

Information

There is a 13MP front camera

The Redmi Note 10S sports a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone supports 33W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 10S draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10S: Pricing and availability

In India, the Redmi Note 10S costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. It will be up for grabs starting May 18 at 12pm, via Amazon, Mi Home, Mi.com, and other authorized retail stores.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Infinix Note 10 series, with a 90Hz screen, goes official

Latest News

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

States fighting over vaccines portrays India in bad light: Kejriwal

Delhi

Government panel recommends 12-16 week gap between Covishield doses

India

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 bike launched at Rs. 20 lakh

Auto

Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' to release on May-29

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Tesla stops accepting Bitcoin as it is not environment-friendly

Science

Instagram allows users to list preferred pronouns on their profiles

Science

ASUS announces ZenFone 8, 8 Flip smartphones with flagship hardware

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: YouTube's TikTok clone already doing well, and more

Science

Nokia G10, G20 bag BIS certification; India launch imminent

Science
Trending Topics