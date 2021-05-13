Redmi Note 10S goes official in India at Rs. 15,000

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 01:25 pm

Redmi Note 10S, with a 5,000mAh battery, launched in India

Redmi has launched its Note 10S smartphone in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,999. To recall, it was revealed in March alongside the Redmi Note 10 5G. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Super AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10S features an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black color options.

Information

There is a 13MP front camera

The Redmi Note 10S sports a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone supports 33W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 10S draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10S: Pricing and availability

In India, the Redmi Note 10S costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. It will be up for grabs starting May 18 at 12pm, via Amazon, Mi Home, Mi.com, and other authorized retail stores.