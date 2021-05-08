Redmi Note 10S to be available in India via Amazon

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 12:39 pm

Redmi is all set to announce its latest mid-range smartphone, the Note 10S in India on May 13. In the run-up to the launch event, Amazon has created a microsite for the handset, detailing its key specifications.

For the unversed, the Note 10S is already available in Europe. It comes with an AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and quad rear cameras.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

Redmi Note 10S features a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it offers a quad camera module.

The handset sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It comes in Onyx Gray, Ocean Blue, and Pebble White colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The handset supports 33W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 10S draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 10S will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for May 13. As per the reports, it is likely to start at around Rs. 13,000.