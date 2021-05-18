Home / News / Science News / Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale today via Amazon
Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale today via Amazon

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 18, 2021, 11:00 am
Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale today via Amazon
Redmi Note 10S will be available via Amazon at 12pm

Redmi's recently-launched Note 10S smartphone will go on its first sale in India today i.e. May 18 at 12pm. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and will be up for grabs via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. To recall, the Redmi Note 10S comes with a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone is offered in three color options

The Redmi Note 10S features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 1,100-nits of peak brightness. It comes in Frost White, Deep Sea Blue, and Shadow Black color variants.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10S: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be available for purchase from 12pm onwards via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other authorized retail stores. On Mi.com, buyers can avail a 10% instant discount with SBI credit card transactions.

