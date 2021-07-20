Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India at Rs. 14,000
Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Redmi has launched the Note 10T 5G handset in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,999. As for the key highlights, the smartphone comes with a 90Hz display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here are more details.
It is offered in four color variants
The Redmi Note 10T 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White, and Graphite Black color options.
There is an 8MP front camera
The Redmi Note 10T 5G packs a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens with 2x zoom, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie shooter.
The phone runs on Android 11
The Redmi Note 10T 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Redmi Note 10T 5G: Pricing and availability
In India, the Redmi Note 10T 5G costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs starting July 26 at 12pm via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Stores, and other retail partners.