Home / News / Technology News / Redmi's first 5G smartphone arriving in India on July 20
Technology

Redmi's first 5G smartphone arriving in India on July 20

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 12:10 am
Redmi's first 5G smartphone arriving in India on July 20
Redmi Note 10T 5G's India launch set for July 20

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10T 5G model in India on July 20. It will arrive as the brand's first 5G smartphone in the country. For the unversed, the handset is already available in Russia. It comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Have a look at the official announcement

Design and display

The handset has a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 10T 5G, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. It bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 500-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Pricing and availability

Redmi will announce the official pricing details of the Note 10T 5G smartphone at the July 20 launch event. For reference, in Russia, it costs RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 4GB/128GB storage model. The handset will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon India and will probably go on its first sale during the upcoming Prime Day sale (July 26-27).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
TED and Clubhouse band together to create exclusive content

Latest News

Prior to launch, features of entry-level Hyundai i20 ERA leaked

Auto

Xiaomi may launch two new laptops in India this month

Technology

TED and Clubhouse band together to create exclusive content

Technology

Audi e-tron and Sportback to be launched in two versions

Auto

Congress' Nana Patole withdraws claim that Thackeray tracks his moves

Politics

Latest Technology News

Mi 11 Ultra's open sale to start from July 15

Technology

Nothing ear (1) earbuds will cost Rs. 6,000 in India

Technology

Google Pixel 6 Pro revealed in live images

Technology

Mi 10i and Redmi K20 Pro get MIUI 12.5 update

Technology

Huawei engineer develops open-source autonomous self-balancing bicycle after an accident

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Redmi Note 10T 5G teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

Redmi Note 10T, with MediaTek Dimensity 700, launched

Technology

Realme GT 5G listed on official Indian website; launch imminent

Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 5G's India launch set for June 10

Technology
Trending Topics