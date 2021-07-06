Redmi Note 10T 5G teased in India; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 01:40 pm

Redmi Note 10T 5G will arrive as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has teased the arrival of a new "Fast and Futuristic" smartphone, the Redmi Note 10T 5G, in India. To recall, the device was announced in Russia last month as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. It offers a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone bears a 90Hz LCD screen

The Redmi Note 10T 5G has a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Blue, Green, Silver, and Gray colors.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place soon. For reference, in Russia, it is priced at RUB 19,990 (around Rs. 20,300) for the 4GB/128GB model. The handset will be available here via Amazon and other partner retailers.