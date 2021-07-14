Home / News / Technology News / Redmi Note 10T 5G will cost Rs. 15,000 in India
Redmi Note 10T 5G will cost Rs. 15,000 in India

Redmi Note 10T 5G will cost Rs. 15,000 in India
Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 10T 5G's prices leaked

Redmi is all set to launch the Note 10T 5G smartphone in India on July 20. It will arrive as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 10 5G. In the latest development, Xiaomi Central has revealed the pricing and variant details of the handset. In India, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will carry a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 for its solo 4GB/128GB variant.

Design and display

The device has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 10T 5G, which is already available in Russia, features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 500-nits of peak brightness.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

The Redmi Note 10T 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. However, the India-specific model is said to arrive in a solo 4GB/128GB configuration. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the tip-off, in India, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will be priced at Rs. 14,999 for the solo 4GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the July 20 launch event. It will be available via Amazon.

