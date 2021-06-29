Redmi Note 10T, with MediaTek Dimensity 700, launched

Redmi Note 10T goes official in Russia

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new Note 10T model in Russia. It comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G which was announced in China in May and the POCO M3 Pro 5G that debuted in India earlier this month. The Redmi Note 10T offers a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone has an adaptive screen refresh rate

The Redmi Note 10T features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is offered in Silver, Blue, Green, and Gray color options.

Information

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10T sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10T draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10T: Pricing and availability

In Russia, the Redmi Note 10T is priced at RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 4GB/128GB storage option. Pricing details of the other configurations are yet to be revealed. It is available for purchase via Xiaomi Russia's online store.