Redmi Note 8 (2021), with Helio G85 chipset, goes official

Science

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 11:39 am
Redmi Note 8 (2021) listed on Xiaomi's global website

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled the 2021 version of its Redmi Note 8 smartphone. Although the handset has been listed on the company's global website, its pricing details are yet to be revealed. As for the key highlights, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) comes with a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a splash-resistant body. The rear panel houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black color variants.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 8 (2021): Pricing and availability

Xiaomi is yet to announce the official pricing details of the Redmi Note 8 (2021). However, the handset is expected to be launched in the international markets at around $180 (approximately Rs. 13,000).

