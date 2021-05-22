Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 8's (2021) design
Science

Ahead of launch, Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 8's (2021) design

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 05:22 pm
Ahead of launch, Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 8's (2021) design
Redmi Note 8 (2021) to feature a waterdrop notch design

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the 2021 version of the Note 8 smartphone in the global markets soon. In the latest development, the tech giant has shared a teaser, revealing the frontal design of the handset. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will come with a waterdrop-styled notch and a slim bottom bezel bearing 'Redmi' lettering. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Have a look at the official teaser

Design and display

The phone will feature a 120Hz display

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will sport a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it may have a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset is likely to bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come in a blue color variant.

Information

It will be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will have a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP main lens, an ultra-wide sensor, a depth snapper, and a macro shooter. For selfies, a 13MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will be powered by a Helio G85 chipset

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 8 (2021): Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is tipped to be priced at around $180 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in the global markets and approximately Rs. 10,000, if it debuts in India. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition to debut on May 24

Latest News

Coronavirus: Delhi reports 3.5% positivity rate, lowest since April 1

India

Singer Shreya Ghoshal welcomes baby boy

Entertainment

England fast bowler Stuart Broad set to break these records

Sports

8,800+ Black fungus cases in India. 60% from three states

India

England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records Tim Southee can script

Sports

Latest Science News

Air India data breach: What exactly happened?

Science

OnePlus TV 40Y1 to debut in India on May 24

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Science

HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Science

Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale today via Amazon

Science

Redmi Note 10 Pro's 6GB/64GB variant goes on open sale

Science

Redmi Note 10S to be available in India via Amazon

Science

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G tipped to be launched soon

Science
Trending Topics