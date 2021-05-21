Home / News / Science News / Redmi Note 8 (2021) officially confirmed, to be launched soon
Science

Redmi Note 8 (2021) officially confirmed, to be launched soon

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 01:36 pm
Redmi Note 8 (2021) officially confirmed, to be launched soon
Redmi Note 8 (2021) officially teased by Xiaomi

Xiaomi is working to launch the 2021 iteration of its Redmi Note 8 smartphone. The tech giant has shared a post that confirms the arrival of the Redmi Note 8 (2021), while celebrating the 25 million sales milestone of the standard model. As per the reports, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will have a Helio G85 chipset, a 6.3-inch display, and quad rear cameras.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the official announcement

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The device may bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

The phone will have a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) shall be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a depth shooter, and a macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 13MP selfie camera.

Internals

Under the hood, it will come with a 4,000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 8 (2021): Pricing

The official pricing information of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be announced at the time of its launch, which is likely to happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may be priced around Rs. 12,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Snap challenges Instagram with host of updates for Creators, Businesses

Latest News

Delhi hospitals have 197 black fungus cases, including non-residents

Delhi

England vs New Zealand, Test series: Preview, stats and more

Sports

Biden and Guterres welcome Israel-Palestine ceasefire

World

'Army of the Dead' review: Predictable yet fun zombie heist

Entertainment

Anti-Terrorism Day: Bollywood movies that told a story beyond violence

Entertainment

Latest Science News

You can get a blue tick on Twitter: Here's how

Science

ASUS 8Z series spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Science

Clubhouse app is now available on Android globally (including India)

Science

Snap challenges Instagram with host of updates for Creators, Businesses

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: ByteDance co-founder steps down as CEO, and more

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Redmi Note 10 Ultra's premature listing reveals specifications and prices

Science

Redmi Note 8 (2021) in the works; key specifications leaked

Science

Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 90Hz display

Science

Redmi Note 10S to debut in India on May 13

Science
Trending Topics