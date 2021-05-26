Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at around Rs. 12,300

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 26, 2021, 02:49 pm

Xiaomi has announced the prices of the Redmi Note 8 (2021), a day after unveiling the smartphone in the global markets. The handset carries a starting price-tag of $169 (roughly Rs. 12,300). As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 6.3-inch display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It has a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black color options.

Information

The phone sports a 48MP primary camera

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) has a quad rear camera arrangement, which comprises a 48MP (f/1.79) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, there is a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 18W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 8 (2021): Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at $169 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the 4GB/64GB model and $189 (approximately Rs. 13,400) for the 4GB/128GB variant. Details regarding its availability in India are yet to be announced.