Redmi releases Android 11 update for Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi releases Android 11 update for Note 9 Pro Max

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 07:17 pm
Redmi releases Android 11 update for Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receives Android 11 update in India

Redmi has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Note 9 Pro Max in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with several system optimizations and a new feature wherein the location information can be automatically recorded before the device turns off. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to June 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India carries version number V12.0.1.0.RJXINXM and has a download size of around 2.5GB. It is being released in batches and should reach all the users in the next few days.

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The water-repellent rear panel packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

