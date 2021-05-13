Redmi Watch, with built-in GPS, launched at Rs. 4,000

Alongside the Redmi Note 10S smartphone, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched its budget-friendly smartwatch in India, called the Redmi Watch. As for the key highlights, the wearable comes with an LCD touchscreen, a water-resistant body, built-in GPS, 11 sports modes, and up to 10 days of battery life. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the Redmi Watch will go on sale from May 25 onwards.

Design and display

For customization, the device offers over 200 watch faces

The Redmi Watch sports a square-shaped dial with a side-mounted power button and changeable straps. It offers a 5ATM water-resistant body and 200+ watch faces. The wearable bears a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) back-lit TFT LCD touch display with 480-nits of brightness and 323ppi density. On the underside, it houses all the important gadgetry, including an optical heart-rate sensor.

Internals

It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices

The Redmi Watch packs a 230mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 10 days with typical use and up to 10 hours with continuous GPS use in sports mode. The wearable is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices and offers support for Bluetooth 5.1, built-in GPS, an altimeter, a 3-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a compass.

Features

The smartwatch supports real-time heart rate monitoring

The Redmi Watch comes with a range of features, including 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring, idle alerts, a 'Guided Breathing' mode, and sleep monitoring. It also provides 11 dedicated sports modes like trekking, running, cycling, cricket, and swimming. With the smartwatch, you can also view notifications for calls and messages, check weather updates, control music, set alarms, and enable flashlight.

Information

Redmi Watch: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Watch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is offered in Ivory, Black, and Blue color straps with matching cases and an additional Olive strap. The smartwatch will be up for grabs starting May 25 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.