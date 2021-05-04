Redmi Watch to be launched in India on May 13

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi Watch in India on May 13, alongside the Redmi Note 10S smartphone.

Also known as Mi Watch Lite in select markets, the wearable was first announced in China last year. It comes with an LCD screen, a 24x7 heart rate monitor, and offers up to 12 days of battery life.

Design and display

The smartwatch supports 200+ watch faces

The Redmi Watch features a square-shaped dial, a 5ATM water-resistant body, 200+ watch faces, changeable straps, and a side-mounted power button.

The wearable has a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) LCD touch display with 2.5D curved glass, a 323ppi of pixel density, and 350-nits of brightness.

In China, it is offered in multiple colors, including Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White.

Information

It offers support for cycling, swimming, running, and other activities

The Redmi Watch comes with a range of features including a real-time heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and 11 dedicated sports modes like cycling, swimming, trekking and running. It also lets you control music, receive notifications for calls and messages, and set alarms.

Internals

The device is compatible with both Android and iOS devices

The Redmi Watch packs a 230mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 12 days of battery life and up to 10 hours of screen time with continuous GPS use.

It is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices. The smartphone also comes with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, built-in GPS, barometer, a 3-axis accelerometer, compass, and a gyroscope.

Information

Redmi Watch: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Redmi Watch in India will be announced at the May 13 launch event. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 5,000. The smartwatch will be available for purchase via Flipkart.