Redmi launches RedmiBook Pro and e-Learning Edition laptops in India

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 01:46 pm
Redmi has launched its RedmiBook 15 series of laptops in India. The line-up includes the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition models. The range carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 41,999 and will be up for grabs via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. The devices offer a 15.6-inch LCD display and draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i3/i5 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

RedmiBook 15 series comes in Charcoal Gray shade

RedmiBook Pro has a large intake vent for constant cooling

The RedmiBook 15 series features a slim body with a polycarbonate chassis and narrow bezels on the sides. The laptops sport a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with an 81.8% screen-to-body ratio. They are available in a single Charcoal Gray color option. RedmiBook Pro has a multi-touch trackpad and a scissor mechanism keyboard. It measures 19.9mm in thickness and tips the scales at 1.8kg.

Connectivity

The laptops offer MS Office and Mi Smart Share

The RedmiBook Pro provides multiple I/O ports, including two USB 3.2 Generation-1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI slot, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition offer an HD web camera, MS Office, Mi Smart Share, dual 2W speakers, and DTS audio processing system.

Internals

They run on Windows 10

The RedmiBook Pro draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor, while the e-Learning Edition is backed by an Intel Core i3-115G4 chipset. The machines come loaded with Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and offer up to 10 hours of battery life. They boot Windows 10 and will receive a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Information

RedmiBook 15 series: Pricing and availability

The RedmiBook Pro costs Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/512GB configuration, while the e-Learning Edition is priced at Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB options, respectively. The range will be available for purchase starting August 6 at 12pm.

