RedmiBook Pro 14 and 15, with AMD Ryzen processors, announced

Written by
Harshita Malik
May 26, 2021
Xiaomi has launched the new RedmiBook Pro 14 and Pro 15 laptops in China, alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G model. The duo comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, a premium build quality, an all-day battery life, and XiaoAi assistant for voice control. To recall, the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 with 11th-generation Intel Core processors were introduced in March.

Design and display

Both the laptops flaunt a QHD+ display

The RedmiBook Pro 14 and Pro 15 feature an aviation-grade aluminium-alloy body, a large touchpad, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. The former bears a 14.0-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) Super Retina display, while the latter has a 15.6-inch QHD+ (3200x2000 pixels) Super Retina panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. They weigh 1.42kg and 1.80kg, respectively.

Internals

The laptops run on Windows 10 Home

The RedmiBook Pro 14 and Pro 15 draw power from up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Under the hood, they boot Windows 10 Home. The former packs a 56Wh battery with 65W fast-charging, while the latter houses a 70Wh battery with 100W fast-charging support.

Connectivity

The duo offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support

The RedmiBook Pro 14 and Pro 15 come with multiple I/O ports, including a Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Generation 1 port, an HDMI slot, and an audio jack. For wireless connectivity, they support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptops also house a 720p in-built web camera and dual 2W speakers with DTS audio.

Pricing

RedmiBook Pro 14 and 15: Pricing and availability

RedmiBook Pro 14 is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the Ryzen 5 model and CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 53,400) for the Ryzen 7 variant. The RedmiBook Pro 15 costs CNY 4,799 (around Rs. 54,600) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 versions, respectively. They will go on sale starting June 1.

