Home / News / Technology News / Watch Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson blast off to space today
Technology

Watch Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson blast off to space today

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 12:23 pm
Watch Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson blast off to space today
British Billionaire Richard Branson is all set to fly to space aboard VSS Unity today

British billionaire and founder of Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson, is set to become one of the first few billionaires to travel to space later this evening. If all goes to plan, Branson and five others, including Indian-origin astronaut Sirisha Bandla, will board the VSS Unity for its 22nd test flight before Virgin Galactic commences commercial spaceflight operations in 2022. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

Virgin Galactic will live-stream VSS Unity's flight today

Branson's maiden voyage to the vast cosmos will be streamed live by Virgin Galactic through its website and official social media handles. The live stream is set to commence on July 11 at 6:00 am Pacific Time or 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Billionaire space race

VMS Eve will carry VSS Unity to upper atmosphere

The business baron's spaceflight marks Virgin Galactic's first fully crewed test flight to space, ahead of similar missions in the pipeline for former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and SpaceX boss Elon Musk. Before it flies itself, the VSS Unity will hitch a ride to an altitude of 50,000 feet strapped to the twin-fuselage carrier jet named after Branson's mother, VMS Eve.

Crew details

Ninety-minute spaceflight expected to begin and end at Spaceport America

Spaceport America

The white VSS Unity spacecraft will be piloted by Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci while pilots CJ Sturckow and Kelly Latimer will be flying the VMS Eve carrier jet. The VSS Unity will carry Branson and three other mission specialists on a 90-minute trip to space. The mission is expected to begin and end on a runway of Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Four astronauts

Bandla will become fourth Indian-origin astronaut to fly to space

The crew of VSS Unity

Although this is VSS Unity spacecraft's fourth manned test, it will be the first carrying a full load of astronauts, including Virgin Galactic's Indian-origin VP of Government Affairs Bandla, Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, Lead Operations Engineer Colin Bennett, and Branson himself. The flight will make Bandla the fourth Indian-origin astronaut to fly to space after Rakesh Sharma, Kalpana Chawla, and Sunita Williams.

Not to be outdone

Branson's space flight announced just days before Bezos's

After Amazon founder Bezos announced plans to fly to space on July 20 aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft, Branson reportedly said he was not interested in participating in a "space race." However, Branson appears to have had a change of mind and is now set to become the first billionaire in space if all goes to plan later this evening. Stay tuned.

Instagram Post

On Instagram, Bezos wished Branson a safe flight

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO Reno6 Pro tipped to start at around Rs. 39,000

Latest News

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; nearly 900 more dead

India

Euro 2020 final: Preview, Dream11 team prediction and stats

Sports

Maserati Levante Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo to debut in India soon

Auto

OPPO Reno6 Pro tipped to start at around Rs. 39,000

Technology

Clinical West Indies trounce Australia in 2nd T20I: Records broken

Sports

Latest Technology News

Nokia XR20 bags Wi-Fi Alliance certification, launch imminent

Technology

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11 Ultra

Technology

Motorola Edge 20 could reach India by August; pricing tipped

Technology

TECNO CAMON 17 series teased to debut in India soon

Technology

Vivo Y53s 4G, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Everything to know about Virgin Galactic's Indian-origin astronaut Sirisha Bandla

Technology

82-year-old Funk to join Bezos's space trip, ending 60-year wait

Technology

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches and lands New Shepard rocket

Technology

Virgin Galactic unveils next-generation SpaceShip III commercial spaceflight vehicle

Technology
Trending Topics