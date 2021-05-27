Royole unveils world's first stretchable display at Display Week

Royole introduces world’s first micro-LED based stretchable display

While Samsung was busy flexing new prototypes at the Display Week symposium, Royole Corporation unveiled what it claims to be the world's first micro-LED-based stretchable display technology. Surprisingly, the company claims the new displays can be manufactured using existing manufacturing processes. Royole even presented a few use cases for stretchable displays. Here are more details about this upcoming technology.

Claim to fame

Royole FlexPai was world's first smartphone with a foldable display

Royole Corporation became famous around the world when it released the world's first commercial foldable smartphone, the Royole FlexPai. Although the phone wasn't exactly a success, it was the stepping stone to the polished feel we have come to expect from foldable phones from companies such as Samsung. Royole's newest display technology uses micro LEDs and stretchable circuitry.

Twitter Post

Royole tweeted the public unveil of its stretchable display prototype

Details

Royole's stretchable display can deform in three dimensions simultaneously

In a press release, Royole said that the stretchable displays aren't just limited to folding and rolling, but they are capable of 3D free form shaping including pulling, twisting, convex, and concave deformations as well. This technology is reportedly capable of 130 percent stretchability, convex bending up to 40 degrees, and the display can still reach a pixel density of 120 pixels per inch.

Information

Micro-LEDs are smaller than Apple's mini-LEDs, more flexible than AMOLEDs

Royole has filed 80+ patents globally on stretchable technologies so far. It explained that micro-LEDs (smaller than Apple's mini-LEDs) have an "ultra-low aperture ratio and simple encapsulation" that provides enough space for stretchable pattern designs. The design has higher transmittance than previous stretchable AMOLED concepts.

Applications

Royole envisions numerous scientific, practical applications for stretchable displays

The company envisions stretchable display technology being used in industries such as health and fitness, sports and fashion, and smart transportation. Without getting too specific, the company said that the technology could inspire "new smart clothing and fabric technologies, improving health and fitness applications form-fitted to the human body, and designing spherical and topographical tools such as globes and maps."

Scope

Despite lacking pixel density, stretchable displays could make products interesting

Royole's working prototype has a size of 2.7 inches with a 96 x 60 resolution. That means it is bigger than the average smartwatch, but not as big as a smartphone. Also, the pixel density isn't on par with flexible OLED panels. It will be an exciting wait for Royole's first product using this technology, although it hasn't outlined any plans yet.