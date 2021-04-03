Samsung created a photography-themed TV series for S21 Ultra's camera

"Our goal in creating the show is to take an innovative, engaging, and compelling approach in communicating our camera technology and we're excited to see how creators will use the Galaxy S21 Ultra in new and interesting ways," said Janet Lee, VP (mobile marketing), Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a quad rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. Up front, it has a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
In India, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,05,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and Rs. 1,16,999 for the 16GB/512GB variant. It is available for purchase via Samsung's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading retailers.