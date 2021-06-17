Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy A02's India launch imminent as production begins
Samsung Galaxy A02's India launch imminent as production begins

Samsung is gearing up to launch its budget-friendly Galaxy A02 model in India. According to 91mobiles, the South Korean tech giant has started manufacturing the handset at its Noida factory. To recall, the Galaxy A02 debuted in January this year. It comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, an entry-level MediaTek chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone offers a waterdrop-styled notch design

The Samsung Galaxy A02 features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it has a capsule-shaped dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. In India, it may be offered in Denim Blue, Denim Gray, Denim Red, and Denim Black colors.

Information

It is equipped with a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A02 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a quad-core MediaTek chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A02 is powered by a quad-core MT6739W processor, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A02: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A02 in India at the time of the launch, which may happen soon. In Thailand, the handset is priced at THB 2,999 (roughly Rs. 7,000) for the 3GB/32GB model.

